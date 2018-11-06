हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Diwali 2018

Deepotsav 2018: Catch Live streaming of Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya on Zee News

The city of Ayodhya is all set to witness grand Diwali celebrations led by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday evening. South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook, who's on a four-day India visit, is the chief guest of the event.

ANI photo

AYODHYA: The city of Ayodhya is all set to witness grand Diwali celebrations led by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday evening. South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook, who's on a four-day India visit, is the chief guest of the event.

Catch the Live streaming of Deepotsav 2018 on Zee News

Ayodhya has been completely decked up for three-day grand Diwali celebrations ''Deepotsav 2018''. More three lakh earthen lamps will be lit up at Ram ki Paidi on the occasion. 

During the three-day festivities, Aditynath is likely to share news regarding the construction of a 100-ft tall statue of Lord Ram in the Ayodhya city at a cost of Rs 330 crore. However, this has not yet been confirmed by authorities. 

According to sources, the grand statue of Lord Ram will be erected on the bank of River Saryu.

From a dazzling riverfront at the 'Ram Ki Paidi' to illuminated streets and heritage buildings, Ayodhya city has been fully decorated to welcome the visiting South Korean First lady Kim Jung-sook for the grand Diwali celebrations here.

Special trained 'Divyang' students will sing the welcome song for CM Yogi Adityanath, the South Korean First Lady and other dignitaries after their arrival here. 

A statue of Lord Ram and Hanuman has also been installed at the historic ghats of the Saryu river, while an iconic ceremonial gateway has been erected near the site of the main function.

CM Adityanath has been organising ''Deepotsav'' - a carnival of lights - in Ayodhya on Diwali since becoming Chief Minister last year. 

