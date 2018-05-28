DAC clears proposals worth more than Rs 6,900 crore, includes thermal imaging system for night fighting capabilities

New Delhi: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday approved the procurement of equipment valued at over Rs 6,900 crore. This includes Thermal Imaging (TI) Night Sights for the Rocket Launcher (RL) for accurate targeting of enemy bunkers even in complete darkness.

TI Night Sights for the RL used by the Army and the Air Force will be bought through established Indian vendors, in an effort to boost indigenisation, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. "The TI sight for 84mm RL will be used by troops in operations to facilitate accurate and continuous engagement of moving and static enemy targets and destruction of field fortifications (bunkers) during hours of complete darkness," it added, as per PTI.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Smt @nsitharaman approved procurement of equipment for the Indian Armed Forces valued at over ₹ 6900 crore. @PIB_India @MIB_India @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/vRei9lxdUt — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) May 28, 2018

Made in India Thermal Imaging Night Sights for the Rocket Launchers used by @adgpi & @IAF_MCC will be procured to enable soldiers to detect & recognise the enemy movements during night and engage effectively. @PIB_India @MIB_India @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/LgFgSPiSen — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) May 28, 2018

The DAC also approved design and development of the Long Range Dual Band Infrared Imaging Search and Track System (IRST) for SU-30 MKI.

These systems will operate in day & night conditions and significantly boost the operational capabilities of SU-30 MKI aircraft.@PIB_India pic.twitter.com/Imib1Ta8KH — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) May 28, 2018

In last eight months, the DAC chaired by Smt @nsitharaman has approved procurement of equipment valued at ₹ 43,844 crore including ₹ 32,253 crore procurement of Made-in-India equipment to strengthen the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces.@PIB_India @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/SYhyjAC5MT — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) May 28, 2018

News agency IANS had quoted sources as saying that the Pakistani security forces may have worn "thermal camouflage suits" to avoid detection by Indian night vision devices and killed a BSF trooper along the border in Jammu and Kashmir shortly after midnight on May 18, 2018. Sitaram Upadhyaya of 192 Battalion was critically injured at Jabowal BoP. He was shot in his left eye from a close range. Scrutiny of a hand-held thermal imager showed a very-grained black shadow movement taking place and coming close to the BSF post.

The night sight will enable troops to detect and recognise enemy tanks and soldiers' movement during the night and engage them with greater efficiency. Furthermore, the effect of camouflage and concealment will be drastically reduced as RL detachments will be able to ascertain the location of the enemy taking cover behind foliage and thin-walled constructions with greater ease.

The DAC also accorded approval for undertaking Design and Development of the Long Range Dual Band Infrared Imaging Search and Track System (IRST) for SU-30 MKI aircraft and subsequently, for procurement of at least 100 IRSTs. The system will be able to operate in day and night conditions and substantially enhance the capabilities of the aircraft.

