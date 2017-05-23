Defence experts say assault on Pakistan posts sends strong message to Islamabad

Nagpur: The defence experts on Tuesday hailed the punitive fire assault on the Pakistan posts by the Indian Army, citing it would send out a strong message to Islamabad to stop unprovoked ceasefire violations and firing across the border.

"India should have done this well before. This action was required. This will encourage the soldiers as well as the people living in these areas. If now Pakistan does anything, then this action will be taken again. This suggests that soldiers are given a free hand that is why they were able to do this," defence expert S.R. Sinho told ANI.

Defence expert Sunil Deshpande said that the action taken by the Indian Army was a message to Pakistan to stop infiltrations and ceasefire violations.

"This action had to happen and this was expected. Our two soldiers` bodies were mutilated which is to be answered. This suggests that this is a message to Pakistan to stop infiltrations," he told ANI.

Another defence expert, P.N. Hoon also echoed the duo and said, "They should understand that Kashmir is not theirs. They cannot handle Pakistan and they want Kashmir. We are not taking revenge, but telling them to leave.

"The Indian Army had earlier in the day said that punitive fire assaults were being undertaken across the Line of Control (LoC) to counter terrorist action from Pakistan.In support of this, the Army also issued a video, showing Indian troops destroying the Pakistani posts in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, which is said to have been conducted on May 9.

"The Pakistan Army has been providing support to armed infiltrators by engaging the Indian Army forward troops from their weapons emplacements and pill boxes closer to the LoC," Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) Major General A.K. Narula said in a press conference here.

He added that the recent action in Nowshera has caused damage to the Pakistan Army posts, which were supporting infiltration.

Major General Narula also said that Rocket Launchers (RL), Anti Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM), Automated Grenade Launchers (AGL) and recoilless guns were used to carry out the operation. He further said that as the snow in the Valley melts and the blockage on the passes opens, increase in infiltration will be expected.

"The Indian Army proactively dominates the LoC; we want peace and tranquility in the state of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

In recent days, the ceasefire violation along the LoC by Pakistan has increased considerably.