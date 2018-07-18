हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MiG-21 aircraft crash

Defence Minister expresses grief after fighter pilot dies in IAF MiG-21 aircraft crash

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft, earlier in the day, crashed in Patta Jattiyan in Jawali subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

ANI photo

Shimla: Soon after an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet pilot was killed in a crash, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday expressed grief about the loss and condoled the braveheart's family. A MiG-21 fighter aircraft, earlier in the day, crashed in Patta Jattiyan in Jawali subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

"We express deep grief at the martyrdom of a brave air warrior. At1220 hrs today, a MiG21 of @IAF_MCC, airborne from Pathankot Airfield for a test, crashed near Pathankot. Our heartfelt condolences to the family of brave pilot Sqn Ldr Meet Kumar, who we lost in the fateful crash," Sitharaman tweeted.

Among many others, Major Surendra Poonia too took to Twitter calling the incident tragic and unfortunate. He shared a video of the deceased pilot Meet Kumar who is seen introducing himself as a squadron leader. Major Poonia in his post called Kumar 'a die-hard and passionate fighter pilot who loved this machine (MiG-21) more than anything!'

The aircraft had taken off from Punjab's Pathankot. A search and rescue team immediately rushed to the spot to locate the pilot's body. The debris of the ill-fated fighter aircraft was spotted scattered in the dense forest area. It is still not known as to what caused the crash.

Several incidents of crash involving the MiG-21 fighter aircraft have been reported in the recent past, raising concerns over the Russian made aircraft. The IAF is already in the process of phasing out the MiG-21 fighters.  

