Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inspects Joint Amphibious Military Exercise in Andaman and Nicobar

Sitharaman also interacted with ex-servicemen and locals at Port Blair.

Twitter/@DefenceMinIndia

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday inspected a joint amphibious exercise by Integrated Service Command, Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), off the Campbell Bay coast in Nicobar, the southern-most island of the nation. The Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar islands.

She reviewed the Command Presentation at the Andaman and Nicobar Command in Port Blair and attended a special cultural event organised by them.

On Sunday, the defence minister's official handle had tweeted saying, "Smt @nsitharaman arrives in Port Blair to oversee a major joint exercise involving the @adgpi , @indiannavy , @IAF_MCC and @IndiaCoastGuard during her 2 day visit."

Andaman and Nicobar archipelago is straddled strategically near the mouth of the Malacca Straits.

The Malacca Straits is also an important Sea Lane of Communication and used by the navies of several countries, including China which has been stepping up its military infrastructure in the Indian Ocean Region.

(With inputs from agencies)

Nirmala SitharamanAndaman and Nicobar Islands

