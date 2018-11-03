हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to celebrate Diwali with Army jawans in Arunachal Pradesh

There are military posts separated from the nearest road-head by at least 30 km.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will celebrate Diwali with the jawans of the Indian Army posted along the China border, a defence official said on Saturday. The Defence Minister will spend November 6 and November 7 with the jawans at a post in the Upper Dibang Valley district of the Arunachal Pradesh.

There are military posts separated from the nearest road-head by at least 30 km. The sparsely populated area has an average density of about one man per km.

"Infrastructure has been a major challenge in the area. Several steps have been taken to improve roads in the forward areas," said an official, adding the Defence Minister would be reviewing the progress of the ongoing infrastructure projects and also defence preparedness.

Last year, Sitharaman celebrated the festival of lights with military personnel at tri-services command on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In her first visit to the strategically important command after assuming charge as the Defence Minister, Sitharaman had also reviewed its security preparedness and other operational matters.

(With inputs from agencies)

