Defence ministry clears capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 1,850 crore

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Tuesday approved capital acquisition proposals worth over Rs 1,850 crore which included procurement of 156 infantry combat vehicles to meet the requirement of the troops for rapid deployment.

The long-pending proposals were cleared at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the defence ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement.

The defence ministry said said "essential quantity" of infantry combat vehicles (BMPs-2/2k) will be procured for mechanised infantry and other services at an estimated cost of over Rs 1,125 crore.

Official sources put the number of BMPs at 156.

The ministry said the DAC also approved construction of a Survey Training Vessel (STV) to meet the Indian Navy's need for hydrographic surveys at a cost of Rs 626 crore.

The vessel will be constructed by Indian shipyards.

The defence ministry said the DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accorded approval to capital acquisition proposals valued at over Rs 1,850 crore.

On procurement of infantry combat vehicles, the ministry said, "This procurement will meet the operational requirement of the troops in rapid deployment of mechanised forces."