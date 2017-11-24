Defence of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Exercise: In Pics

ANDAMAN: Defence of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Exercise (DANX) was conducted from Nov 20-24.

An integrated approach was adopted for synergistic application of forces, the defence ministry said.

The main objective of the exercise was to practice & validate procedures and drills of all the Command forces aimed at defending Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Accretional forces from the mainland, including fighters, Special Forces, Naval ships and heavy-lift transport aircraft participated in the exercise.

The highlights of the exercise were fighter ops, night para jumps at sea, slithering of troops from helicopters and amphibious landings of troops by ships.

After the exercise, the Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command applauded all the four Components for their synergistic planning and precise execution of the Command plans and urged all to focus on the takeaways from the exercise for being fully prepared for any eventuality in future.