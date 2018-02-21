Defence procurements worth Rs 1850 crore approved by DAC

The Defence Acquisition Council, headed by Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday approved defence procurements worth over Rs 1850 crore. As part of the same, there will be acquisition of essential quantity of Infantry Combat Vehicle (BMPs-2/2k) for Mechanised Infantry and other Arms and Services.

The Infantry Combat Vehicle and other Arms and Services will be procured at an estimated cost of over Rs 1125 crore from the Ordnance Factory Board.

According to a release by the Press Information Bureau, the procurement will meet the operational requirement of the troops in rapid deployment of Mechanised Forces.

“Indian Navy has played a lead role in Hydrographic operations in the Indian Ocean Region. DAC accorded approval for procurement of one Survey Training Vessel (STV) for meeting the Navy's growing 'Hydrographic Survey' needs in ports, harbours, Exclusive Economic Zone, etc,” said the release.

It further said, “The construction of the vessel is to be undertaken under Buy (Indian-IDDM) by Indian shipyards at an estimated cost of Rs 626 crore.”

In January, the Defence Ministry had cleared procurement of P-8I Training Solution, which would help in training Indian Navy personnel who man the aircraft, and and the Low Intensity Conflict Electronic Warfare System (LICEWS).

The P-8I Training Solution, along with 10-year comprehensive maintenance service, was approved to be bought from Boeing for Rs 1,949.32 crore.

This training solution accurately simulates P-8I aircraft and mission systems. It will help Indian Navy train and realistically rehearse for sophisticated missions involving P-8I aircraft, at a fraction of the cost of live aircraft training.

The first P-8I aircraft was inducted in Indian Navy in 2013 and as of date, eight aircraft, based at INS Rajali, have been fully integrated into operations. In 2016, the Ministry placed a follow-on order for four additional P-8I, the delivery of which will begin in 2020.

(With agency inputs)