Delhi

Delhi: 14-year-old shot at while on his way to bank

The boy was going to the bank with his father when two bike-borne men open fired and attacked the duo.

Representational Image

In a gruesome incident, a 14-year-old boy was shot at in Delhi's Rohini area on Thursday while he was on his way to the bank with his father. 

The boy was rushed to a hospital and is out of danger. The police arrested two men who were involved in the case. 

The incident took place at around 2 pm. The boy was out with his father to deposit Rs 3.5 lakh cash in the bank. 

The Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta said that two bike-borne men attacked the duo while they were on their way to the bank. The assailants attacked the father by throwing chilly powder in his eyes while the boy was shot in his lower abdomen. 

The accused have been identified as Somveer (29) and Vikas (27) belonging to Haryana's Dadri and Sampla areas respectively. 

A local pistol was seized from the attacker's possession, the police said.

DelhiRohiniboy attackedattackersbank

