हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi: 2 dead, 4 injured as car overturns after hitting divider

At least two people died and four others were injured on Saturday after a car hit the divider on Peeragrahi flyover and overturned.

Delhi: 2 dead, 4 injured as car overturns after hitting divider
Representational Image

At least two people died and four others were injured on Saturday after a car hit the divider on Peeragrahi flyover and overturned.

The police confirmed that the accident happened in south Delhi's Peeragarhi flyover and the deceased were identified as Shrug and Sharukh, both in their 20s.

Four others injured were later rushed to a nearby hospital. 

The injured were identified as Ayub Khan, Sameer Khan, Deepak and Deepak Mittal, the police added. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
DelhiaccidentdeathCar accident

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close