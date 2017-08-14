close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Delhi: 20-year-old woman thrown off fourth floor after being raped by friend, condition critical

The woman had gone out with her friend, her boyfriend and the 22-year-old accused. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 10:03
Delhi: 20-year-old woman thrown off fourth floor after being raped by friend, condition critical
Re

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped and thrown off the fourth floor in a semi-naked condition by a man here. The incident took place on the intervening night of August 10 and 11 in Rohini area of national capital. 

As per the reports of PTI, the condition of the woman is critical and she is yet to record her statement with police. The woman, an assistant chef at a city five-star hotel had gone out with her friend, her boyfriend and the 22-year-old accused. 

While returning, the accused offered to drop the victim home and said he would get his car from his house.

Talking to the agency police said, "Her friend and her boyfriend proceeded in an autorickshaw from Rama Vihar. Soon after, they saw people running in one direction, and learnt that a man was seen running away from a building after throwing the woman from the fourth floor."

By the time the police reached the spot, the woman had been taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital in Rohini.

It is suspected that the accused forced himself on the woman and when she resisted, he pushed her off.  Her family alleged that there was another man who was also present there. However, police have nabbed 22-year-old accused and filed a case under sections of rape, attempt to murder and kidnapping.

(With inputs from PTI)

TAGS

rapeDelhiRohini

From Zee News

Australia-OceaniaWorld

Australia Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce caught in dua...

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra stopped after damage of three bridges
India

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra stopped after damage of three brid...

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 killed in clashes with security forces
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 killed in clashes with security forces

Gorakhpur tragedy: Nodal Officer of BRD Medical College removed; Congress for SC-monitored probe
Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur tragedy: Nodal Officer of BRD Medical College rem...

Jharkhand man gets shock of his life after he receives electricity bill of Rs 38 billion
India

Jharkhand man gets shock of his life after he receives elec...

Ban late-night parties in the state, demands Goa minister Vinod Palienkar
Goa

Ban late-night parties in the state, demands Goa minister V...

SC to continue hearing in Haji Ali Dargah trust case
MaharashtraMumbai

SC to continue hearing in Haji Ali Dargah trust case

Priyanka Gandhi as new Congress Working President? Sonia Gandhi&#039;s hint to senior party leaders
India

Priyanka Gandhi as new Congress Working President? Sonia Ga...

Gunmen kill at least 17 in attack on Burkina Faso restaurant
World

Gunmen kill at least 17 in attack on Burkina Faso restauran...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Gorakhpur hospital tragedy: Symptom of a deeper malaise

DNA Edit: Accountability should extend beyond docs

Scripting India's Urban Affairs

DNA Edit: The loneliness of Sharad Yadav

In building societies, freedom is pitted against family values