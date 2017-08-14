Delhi: 20-year-old woman thrown off fourth floor after being raped by friend, condition critical

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped and thrown off the fourth floor in a semi-naked condition by a man here. The incident took place on the intervening night of August 10 and 11 in Rohini area of national capital.

As per the reports of PTI, the condition of the woman is critical and she is yet to record her statement with police. The woman, an assistant chef at a city five-star hotel had gone out with her friend, her boyfriend and the 22-year-old accused.

While returning, the accused offered to drop the victim home and said he would get his car from his house.

Talking to the agency police said, "Her friend and her boyfriend proceeded in an autorickshaw from Rama Vihar. Soon after, they saw people running in one direction, and learnt that a man was seen running away from a building after throwing the woman from the fourth floor."

By the time the police reached the spot, the woman had been taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital in Rohini.

It is suspected that the accused forced himself on the woman and when she resisted, he pushed her off. Her family alleged that there was another man who was also present there. However, police have nabbed 22-year-old accused and filed a case under sections of rape, attempt to murder and kidnapping.

(With inputs from PTI)