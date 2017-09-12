close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 08:29
Delhi: 22-year-old brutally thrashed by 5 men for speaking in English, 3 held
Representational Image

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a 22-year-old man was allegedly thrashed by five men for speaking in fluent English with his friend. 

The incident took place when the man was dropping off his friend at a five-star hotel in Lutyens' Delhi, police said. Three persons have been arrested in this connection, they said.

According to the police, Varun Gulati, a resident of Noida, had come to the five-star hotel in Connaught Place to drop off his friend Aman in his friend Daksh's car in the early hours on Saturday.

"While Gulati was walking back to the hotel after seeing off Daksh, a group of five men, who were an inebriated condition, rounded him up. They asked him why he was speaking in English. Both the sides got into an argument and the men assaulted Gulati," police said.

The assailants fled the spot in a vehicle but the victim managed to note down the number of the vehicle. 

On the basis of the number plate, three of the accused were identified and arrested, police said, adding a hunt is on to trace the rest.

(With inputs from PTI)

