Delhi: 3 arrested for arson, cops say situation under control

New Delhi: Three people were on Friday arrested in connection with arson in Delhi after the conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, even as police claimed that the situation was under control.

Madhur Verma, the Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer, said a few incidents of buses being torched by some miscreants were reported as violence spread to the national capital.

There was, however, no large gatherings of followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief in Delhi yet, Verma said, adding that adequate security arrangements were in place to deal with any eventuality.

A bus was torched allegedly by Gurmeet Ram Rahim's followers in northeast Delhi's Loni Chowk.

A fire also engulfed two coaches of the Rewa Express stationed at the Anand Vihar Railway Station here. Railway officials said it was not immediately clear if it was a case of arson and that investigations were underway.

A special CBI court in Panchkula in Haryana today convicted the 50-year-old self-styled godman in the 2002 rape case, triggering widespread violence and arson by his supporters in Punjab and Haryana.

At least 28 people were killed and more than 250 injured in the violence that left a trail of destruction and vandalism.