Delhi

Delhi: 3 men arrested for duping person of over 1 lakh, case registered

The Cyber Cell of Crime Branch, Delhi on Wednesday arrested three men for duping a person of over Rs 1 lakh on the pretext of providing a loan at 0% interest rate. 

Representational Image (Courtesy: Reuters)

The Cyber Cell of Crime Branch, Delhi on Wednesday arrested three men for duping a person of over Rs 1 lakh on the pretext of providing a loan at 0% interest rate. 

At least 32 mobile handsets and 28 SIM cards have been recovered from their possession, news agency ANI reported.

The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of New Moti Nagar, Rahul Sharma, a resident of Sant Nagar in Burari and Rarun Rastogi, a resident of Krishna Nagar, the police said.

"On November 14, one Raghav Ram, resident of West Patel Nagar, filed a complaint that he had received a call in July where the caller stated that he was calling from a private bank and it was offering loan at zero per cent interest rate," Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) A K Singla said.

Ram agreed to take the loan and the caller asked his Pan Card and Aadhaar Card number which the complainant provided, he said.

Thereafter, the caller asked for Rs 10,000 as security money for sanctioning a loan of Rs 5 lakh on which the complainant transferred the amount in the account provided by him.

The caller duped the complainant of Rs 1,44,866 in six transactions, Singla said.

On November 14, police arrested Kumar and Sharma from their fake call centre in Kirti Nagar industrial area, Singla said.

A case has been registered by the police. 

(With Agency Inputs)

