Delhi cow deaths

Delhi: 36 cows found dead at cowshed

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Anto Alphonse, said that a call reporting the incident at a cowshed in Chhawla area's Gumanhera village was received around 12.30 p.m.

New Delhi: Thirty-six cows were found dead at a cowshed (gaushala) in Dwarka's Chhawla area in Delhi on Friday.  Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Anto Alphonse, said that a call reporting the incident at a cowshed in Chhawla area's Gumanhera village was received around 12.30 p.m.

Reaching the spot, the police noticed that there are about 1400 cows sheltered in the cowshed of which 36 were dead. The deaths reportedly took place over the last two days in the cowshed that is being run by Acharya Sushil Gosadan Trust. 

The Delhi government has ordered an enquiry into the incident and sought a report within the next 24 hours.

A team of veterinary doctors from Kakrola, Goyla Dairy, Najafgarh, Dichaun Kalan, Chhawla and Nangli dairy were rushed to the spot to conduct an enquiry and subsequent postmortem into the cause of death of the cows. After their report is submitted further legal action will be taken. "The doctors are conducting the enquiry into the cause of death and they will also conduct a post-mortem of all the dead cows. Once their (doctors`) report is submitted, further legal action in accordance with the prevalent laws will be taken," Alphonse said, adding nothing can be said as of now.

The cowshed is situated in 20 acres of land and was allotted in 1995. About 20 labours are working in the cowshed.

A worker at the cowshed said that the water motor has not been working for past the past two days. He said, "No one listens to us. We try to do our best but no doctor is available for the cows."

With inputs from agencies

