Delhi air hostess

Delhi air hostess death: Anissia's husband responsible for her alleged suicide, claims friend

Anissia was married for seven years and used to live with her husband at a residence in Panchsheel Park area near Hauz Khas in New Delhi.

New Delhi: A fried of air hostess Anissia Batra, who allegedly committed suicide, claimed that Anissia's husband has driven her to death. She further said that she had received a message from Anissia where she talked of killing herself saying that her husband has driven her to this stage.

On Monday, Delhi police arrested Mayank Singhvi, the husband of the air hostess and the next day he was sent to a 14-day judicial custody. Anissia's family, however, claimed that no action has been taken on the in-laws.

Minutes before taking the extreme step, 39-year-old air hostess had sent a text message to her husband, following which he rushed to the terrace. When he could not find Anissia on the terrace, he started looking around and was reportedly informed by a labourer working at an adjacent building that a woman had jumped off the terrace.

Anissia was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors. The police received a call from Max Hospital about the incident at 4.30 pm on Friday.

Members of the forensic team and police officials conducted searches at the residence where the couple used to stay. They also seized the bank account of Mayank.

