Air Hostess Suicide

Delhi air-hostess suicide case: Husband Mayank Singhvi sent to custody, girl's family demand action on in-laws

Hours before taking the extreme step, the woman had sent a message to one of her friends saying that her husband had locked her in a room.

NEW DELHI: Mayank Singhvi, husband of air hostess Anissia Batra who allegedly committed suicide, has been sent to 14 days judicial custody on Tuesday. 

The cops had arrested him on Monday night. 

Batra's family, however, claimed that no action has been taken on the in-laws.

“Police arrested him (husband) after 72 hrs. But still, his parents have not been arrested yet, who are part of FIR. I request police to arrest his parents soon so the investigation can move forward,” said Karan Batra, the air hostess' brother.

According to Karan, Mayank and his family would “torture” his sister for dowry. 

Minutes before taking the extreme step, Anissia had sent a text message to her husband, following which he rushed to the terrace. When he could not find Anissia on the terrace, he started looking around and was reportedly informed by a labourer working at an adjacent building that a woman had jumped off the terrace.

Anissia was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors.

Hours before taking the extreme step, the woman had sent a message to one of her friends saying that her husband had locked her in a room.

Meanwhile, members of the forensic team and police officials conducted searches at the residence of the air hostess in Panchsheel Park area near Hauz Khas in New Delhi.

