Delhi air pollution: 64 trains delayed as smog envelops city

NEW DELHI: As many as 64 trains on Saturday were delayed while 14 others were rescheduled and two got cancelled due to smog conditions in the national capital.

Delhi continued to reel under severe air quality conditions and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to maintain its severity across Delhi-NCR.

The trains were cancelled due to the shallow fog in northern India.

"The sky will remain partly cloudy during the day, with mist and shallow fog in the morning," an official of the India Meteorological Department told IANS.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.6 degrees Celsius while the humidity was 91 per cent at at 8.30 AM.

The cancelled trains include - New Delhi-Jaynagar Swatantrata Senani Express and Delhi-Alipurdwar Mahananda Express.

According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), no flights were delayed or cancelled today.

Reportedly, the United Airlines yesterday temporarily suspended flights to the national capital over severe air quality conditions.

The maximum temperature recorded was 29.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius.