Delhi Akali Dal MLA files complaint against Shah Rukh Khan for 'hurting' Sikh sentiments in Zero

New Delhi: While Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' trailer has received a thunderous response, a Delhi Akali Dal MLA on Monday filed a criminal complaint against the Bollywood superstar and others for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments in his movie.

Almost everyone seems to be talking about the trailer that is high on emotions and entertainment, however, according to MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the trailer has severely hurt Sikh sentiments.

The much-awaited trailer of Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, was unveiled on November 2. The film presents SRK as a vertically challenged man Bauua Singh.

Bauua Singh is in search of a perfect bride until he meets Anushka Sharma, a differently abled woman confined to her wheelchair.

Considered shorter than the society standards, Bauua thinks the wheelchair girl Anushka is the only woman who he can look in the eye and talk. Love blossoms between them but destiny has different plans for the ambitious Bauua, who then meets Katrina Kaif, an actress.

Check them the trailer here:

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan. The Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on December 21, 2018.