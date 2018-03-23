Delhi BJP says setting aside disqualification of AAP MLAs proof of independent judiciary

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP put up a brave face on Friday, saying it respects the high court's order setting aside the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs in the office-of-profit case, and asserted it was a "unique proof" of the independence of the judiciary.

The Delhi BJP was at the forefront of demanding the disqualification of the AAP MLAs for holding the post of parliamentary secretaries to ministers of the party's government.

The Election Commission should definitely give a proper re-hearing to the MLAs, but it should be noted that the court has not absolved the MLAs from the charge of having benefited from holding office of profit, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.

"We welcomed the directions of high court and the Election Commission in the past. Similarly, we respect today's decision. It is a unique proof of the independence of judiciary and freedom in the Indian democracy," he said.

The Delhi High Court today set aside the Election Commission's decision to disqualify the 20 AAP MLAs in the office-of-profit case and directed the poll body to hear the matter afresh.

Terming the Election Commission's recommendation on disqualification as "vitiated", the high court said that there was violation of natural justice and no oral hearing was given to the MLAs before disqualifying them as legislators of the Delhi Assembly.