Delhi: Cab driver arrested after lady passenger accuses him of masturbating while driving

New Delhi: In yet another incident which brings the city to shame, a cab driver was arrested and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday after a lady passenger accused him of masturbating while driving the vehicle.

News agency ANI reports that the incident took place last Sunday (April 15). In her complaint to the police, the lady passenger has said that soon after she got into a cab, the driver began masturbating in front of her while still negotiating traffic outside. The shocked lady reportedly asked him to stop the car and she eventually filed a complaint.

Incidents such as this are hardly new in a city where crimes against women - in some form or the other - are shockingly common. On April 8, a taekwondo instructor - Sandeep Chauhan - was arrested on charges of flashing and masturbating in front of two women. One of the women filed a complaint in which she alleged that Chauhan flashed at her when she was on her balcony and later followed the second woman till outside her home - making lewd comments, flashed her and began masturbating in front of her.

At a time when recent rape incidents involving minors have shocked the entire country for being absolute gruesome, incidents of flashing and public masturbation are no less heinous.