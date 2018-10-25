हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: Court grants bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal, deputy Sisodia, 11 AAP MLAs

The Delhi Chief Secretary alleged that he was beaten up by AAP MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister`s residence on the night of February 19.

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Sisodia and 11 AAP legislators in the Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case on Thursday.

The 11 MLAs include Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 11 other MLAs have been named as accused in the case by Delhi Police.

The Delhi Chief Secretary has alleged that he was beaten up by AAP MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister`s residence on the night of February 19, 2018 where he had been called for a late-night meeting.

The case was filed the next morning and Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested and sent to judicial custody. Later, they were released on bail.

