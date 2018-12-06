हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suicide

Delhi: Class 7 student kills herself, blames teacher in suicide note

The girl had asked her mother to change her school but to no avail The mother says she was not aware the extent of her 12-year-old child's distress.

Representational image

New Delhi: Relentless humiliation and rebuke from her science teacher over the last couple of months forced a Class 7 student here to commit suicide by hanging herself, police said on Thursday.

The 12-year-old girl, who hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home on December 1, ensured that her tormentor was punished, as she wrote the teacher's name on her palms and hands and also the reason for her extreme step. 

"We are waiting for the autopsy report and recording statements of victim`s friends and classmates. We will take strict action against the culprit," Joint Commissioner of Police Madhup Tiwari told IANS on Thursday.

"On her palms and hands she wrote that she did not want to go to school anymore. She apologised to her mother and grandmother and said she was going to meet Lord Krishna," he added.

She was last seen alive by her mother who saw her before leaving for the Tis Hazari Court, where she is an advocate. 

Around 4pm, when the mother returned, she discovered her daughter's lifeless body, a police officer said. A suicide note was also recovered. 

A resident of Inderpuri, the girl had complained of relentless humiliation at her science teacher`s hands.

"She complained that the same teacher rebuked her everyday. It was the same teacher who rebuked and humiliated her on Friday for 10 minutes before her class teacher in the biology lab. 

"She had cried in the school bathroom following the episode," the mother of the girl told IANS.

"She had been insisting that I change her school but I did not know the extent of the crisis. I had not realised how extreme it has been and that she would commit suicide," she said.

"Her science teacher used to rebuke her on trivial issues," the mother added.

The mother broke down before a few reporters on Thursday as she narrated the incident.

"I was planning to take her out on her birthday this December 20. But now she has left us. I should have changed her school."

The girl's father passed away some eight years ago and she was being brought up by her mother.

Apparently, the tormented student had told some of her friends that she would commit suicide and would not meet them again.

The school management has set up an internal committee to probe the incident and will submit its report to the Delhi Police.

