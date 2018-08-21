Delhi colleges should strive to be among top 10 in world: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said higher educational institutions in the city should strive to be among the top 10 institutes in the world and that his government would provide them with the funds required to achieve the goal. He also said his government would organise a summit and invite teaching professionals of Indian origin from across the world to discuss ways to improve the education system in Delhi.

"We will do it soon," he said at the inauguration function of Phase II of IIIT-Delhi campus in the capital. "No Indian institute figures among the top 10 institutions in the world. It is our dream that at least one college or university from Delhi make it to the top-10 list," he said. "I can assure you there will be no shortage of money," Kejriwal added.

The chief minister rued that only 1.25 lakh of the total around 2.5 lakh students clearing the Class 12 exams every year get admissions to colleges and universities in the national capital. "Even those scoring up to 97 per cent marks do not get admission. This is not acceptable. Our government is working to remove this shortage," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Phase II of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D) campus was completed in about 2.5 years and it was testament to government's commitment towards education. The Phase II expansion of IIIT-D will enhance its students' uptake from over 1,800 to 3,000.