Delhi Commissioner receives threat email claiming PM Modi will be assassinated in 2019: Reports

New Delhi: Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik allegedly received an e-mail that threatened that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be assassinated. According to the one-line email sent to Patnaik's official mail, the Prime Minister will be killed in November 2019.
An investigation to look into the alleged assassination threat and identify the sender has been initiated. Media reports suggest that the mail was sent from a northeastern state.
Following the incident, the security agencies have been put on high alert as PM Modi is likely to address several public rallies ahead of Assembly polls in five states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana.
In June this year, the Pune Police had claimed that they seized PM Modi's "Rajiv Gandhi-like" assassination bid letter from the residence of one of the five activists arrested in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence. Police had arrested five left-wing activists, after raiding their homes in several states for suspected Maoist links over the Elgar Parishad meeting which was held a day before the violence.
Pune Police intercepts internal communication of Maoists planning a 'Rajiv Gandhi type' assassination of Prime Minister Modi. pic.twitter.com/o2rt2al4aj
— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2018
"Com. Kisan and few other senior comrades have proposed concrete steps to end Modi-raj. We are thinking along the lines of another Rajiv Gandhi type incident. It sounds suicidal and there is a good chance that we might fail, but we feel that the party PB/CC must deliberate over our proposal. Targeting his road-shows could be an effective strategy," the letter read.
Taking a dig at the alleged threat to PM Modi's life, the Congress said that the Prime Minister plants such stories whenever his popularity decreases. "It is PM Modi’s habit that whenever his fan following loosens, he spreads the rumours that he’s going to be assassinated," Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said.
"I am not saying this is completely untrue but it has been PM Modi's old tactic since he was chief minister. Whenever his popularity declines, news of an assassination plot is planted. So it should be probed how much truth is in it this time," Nirupam added.
Here's the full text of the letter:
Dear comrade Prakash
Red Salutes!
We received your last letter (20/3). Regarding the current situation here Arun, Vernon and others are equally concerned about the two-line struggle that is slowly taking shape on the urban front. Followed by the very unfortunate demise of Bijoy da. He was a strong leader with great vision and selfless devotion to the party and the Red revolution! His leadership was greatly needed in today's critical times. Things were far better before Prashant's egoist agenda took over the larger interest of the Party and the pol. prisoners. Com. Saibaba had raised this issue with you back in 2013 when Prashant revolted against Saibaba. We think that in one way the Gadchiroli court's judgment has helped by restraining Prashant in doing further harm to the Party. With that said, we are working tirelessly to put up a strong defense for Saibaba. Every possible legal help in favor of the jailed comrades is being sought. HB has been given all the responsibility to coordinate programs and protests to raise public opinion in our favor. On 20th April we will organise another program under the banner- Committee for the Defense and Release of G N Saibaba. We would leave no stone unturned in providing relief to all pol. prisoners. Com. Ashok B, Amit B, Seema, and Sudhir have strongly pitched for more frequent meetings of CRPP EC. It will facilitate smoother coordination of numerous pending cases in Delhi, MH, 1H, Odisha, CHH. On the other side com. Siraj has shown willingness to contribute for the party in all possible ways. He has been studying the party literature, resolutions and the party constitution for past several years. Despite challenging situations he is ready for second APT cross-over. This time I would like to send another comrade with Siraj. His CV is in the memory chip with this letter. Sometime in last year Vishnu had met com. Basanta to facilitate the deal. At that time com. Kisan was unable to meet directly. I hope by now you have received details of the meeting and requirement of 8Cr for annual supply of M4's with 400000 rounds. Please convey your decision.
Defeating Hindu fascism has been our core agenda and a major concern for the party. Several leaders from secret cells as well as open organisations have raised this issue very strongly. We are working to consolidate ties with like-minded organisations, pol. parties, representatives of minorities across the country. Modi led Hindu fascist regime is bulldozing its way into the lives of indigenous adivasis. In spite of big defeats like Bihar and West Bengal, Modi has successfully established BJP govt in more than 15 states. If this pace continues then it would mean immense trouble for the party on all fronts. Greater suppression of dissent and more brutal form of Mission 2016 (OGH). Com. Kisan and few other senior comrades have proposed concrete steps to end Modi-raj. We are thinking along the lines of another Rajiv Gandhi type incident. It sounds suicidal and there is a good chance that we might fail but we feel that the party PB/CC must deliberate over our proposal. Targeting his road-shows could be an effective strategy. We collectively believe that survival of the party is supreme to all sacrifices. Rest in the next letter.
With warm greetings IR/M/17