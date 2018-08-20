Delhi Court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad to meet Kofi Annan's family, seek UN aid for Kerala

New Delhi: The Delhi court on Monday granted permission to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad to visit the family of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, who passed away recently.

Tharoor, who has been facing trial on charges of abetment of suicide and committing cruelty in Sunanda Pushkar case, had sought permission from Patiala Court to allow him to visit the foreign land. The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram will also be visiting the United Nations headquarters in Geneva to seek aid for flood-hit state Kerala.

Earlier this month, Tharoor was granted permission from the court to travel abroad for a few days starting from August 10. The court asked him to deposit Rs 2 lakh before leaving the country as surety.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

The Delhi Police had on May 14 accused the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram of abetting Pushkar's suicide and urged the court that he should be summoned as an accused in the four-and-half-year-old case, claiming there was sufficient evidence against him.

In a nearly 3,000-page charge sheet, the police have named Tharoor as the only accused while also alleging that he had subjected his wife to cruelty. The couple's domestic servant, Narayan Singh, has been named one of the key witnesses in the case. Tharoor has not been arrested in the case.