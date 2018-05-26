Delhi court convicts gangster Abu Salem in 2002 extortion case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday convicted gangster Abu Salem in a 2002 extortion case. The verdict was given by Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sahrawat of Delhi's Patiala House Court.

Salem has been convicted under Section 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

The gangster has, however, been acquitted of charges of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. The court has also acquitted co-accused Pawan Kumar Mittal alias Raja Bhai, Mohd Ashraf alias Bablu, Majid Khan alias Raju Bhai and Chanchal Mehta.

The dreaded underworld don has earlier been convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. On May 30, the court will hear arguments on quantum of sentence against Salem.

According to the prosecution, the Abu Salem had allegedly demanded money from a Delhi-based businessman and threatened to eliminate his family members if the amount was not paid.

