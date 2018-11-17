हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Court frames charges against TTV Dhinakaran, 3 others in 'two leaves' symbol bribery case

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday framde charges against TTV Dhinakaran in the 'two leaves' alleged bribery case. 

Delhi Court frames charges against TTV Dhinakaran, 3 others in 'two leaves' symbol bribery case

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday framde charges against TTV Dhinakaran in the 'two leaves' alleged bribery case. 

Dhinakaran is charged under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of IPC and section 8 of PC Act, news agency ANI reported. 

Dhinakaran was also asked to appear before the court on December 4 to sign the copy of charges. 

Dhinakaran is currently on bail. 

Out of the nince accused in the bribery case, four were charged under various sections and the remaining five were discharged on Saturday from the special court. 

Recording of evidence in the court will next be done on December 17-December 22.

Delhi police's crime branch had earlier in December 2017 submitted supplementary chargesheet in two leave symbol bribery case before the Delhi's Tiz Hazari court. 

Apart from rebel AIADMK Dhinakaran, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Mallikarjuna, Nathu Singh, Pulkit Kundra, B Kumar, Lalit Kumar, Jai Vikram Haran and Narendra Jain were named in the chargesheet.

