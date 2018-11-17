Delhi Court grants anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was on Saturday granted anticipatory bail by a Delhi court. The bail was given to Khan in connection with a case lodged against him for creating ruckus at the inaugural ceremony of Signature Bridge in the national capital.
Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj, while granting bail to Khan, said that it was not a case where the custodial interrogation was required.
"It is directed that in the event of arrest, the applicant (Khan) shall be released on furnishing a personal bond or Rs one lakh and one surety of like amount to the arresting officer," the court said.
the order, however, directed Khan to join the investigation and not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.
Three cases were registered at New Usmanpur police station under North East district in connection with the incidents during the inauguration of Signature Bridge following complaints from Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari.
Advocate Irshad, appearing for Khan, had moved the application for anticipatory bail saying the MLA feared that he will be arrested by the police.
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had on November 6 filed a police complaint against Khan who had allegedly misbehaved with him during the inauguration of the Signature Bridge. Tiwari also wrote a letter to the DCP northeast demanding action against the AAP legislator.
Several workers of the Delhi BJP had earlier protested outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding action against his party MLA Amanatullah Khan.
The protesters shouted anti-Kejriwal slogans outside his civil lines residence.
Police deployed at the CM's residence used water cannons and resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the agitating BJP workers.
During the inauguration of Signature Bridge, Tiwari had alleged that he was heckled, pushed and threatened by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and his party workers.
The BJP MP also alleged that a few policemen too misbehaved with him.
"The policemen who entered into a scuffle with me have been identified. The additional DCP-I of this area is saying that some AAP volunteers were injured. I will show them what the police is in just four days," an agitated Tiwari said.
Tiwari and his supporters had reached the venue of the inaugural function allegedly carrying black flags.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were not present when the protest took place.
Tiwari had expressed displeasure over not being invited to the function and took a dig at the Kejriwal government, saying he would be present at the bridge to welcome the Chief Minister.
A statement issued by the party later said, ''AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan attacked the Delhi BJP president at the instance of Kejriwal".
Khan categorically denied the charges.
"Why was he (Tiwari) there and trying to come on the stage? What was his intention? Why didn't the police stop him? I was just trying to stop Tiwari from coming on the stage. His allegation that I threatened to shoot him is laughable," the AAP leader said.
When he (Manoj Tiwari) was trying to climb the stage I stopped him, I didn't push him. It was obvious from his actions that if he was successful in climbing the stage he would have misbehaved or attacked CM and Deputy CM, Amanatullah Khan said.
A video of the alleged incident also emerged in which Khan could be seen shoving Tiwari and scuffling with him close to the stage where the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleague were attending the inaugural function.
"A police call was made from the spot and now we are going to lodge a complaint at Usmanpur police station," said Neelkant Bakshi, co-convener of Delhi BJP's social media cell.
Tiwari said he had gone to the venue to share the moment of joy with people, but he was threatened.
"See the politics of Arvind Kejriwal. In the night Manish Sisodia tweeted that you are welcome, but why did Delhi Police raise barricade there when I reached there along with 1,200 people? The agitated AAP volunteers created the ruckus and an MLA who is on bail threatened to shoot me and pushed me," the BJP leader said in a tweet.