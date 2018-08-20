हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
money laundering case

Delhi court grants bail to Virbhadra’s son Vikramaditya in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh in connection with a money laundering case. The Patiala House Court in the national capital granted bail to Vikramidtya Singh on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

In the last hearing, the court had issued summons to Vikramidtya Singh to appear before it on August 20. It had issued the summons taking cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The next date of hearing in the case is September 19.

The ED had in its initial chargesheet named Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh as well. The supplementary chargesheet, filed later, named Shimla rural MLA Vikramaditya, Tarani Infrastructure directors Chandrashekhar and Ram Prakash Bhatia as accused in the case.

The other names in the chargesheet are – Universal Apple Association chief Chunni Lal Chauhan, LIC agent Anand Chauhan, Prem Ram and Lavan Kumar Roch.

According to the chargesheet, Virbhadra Singh amassed wealth of Rs 10 crore through illegal means while serving as Union Minister. On April 6, 2016, the Supreme Court had ordered that the former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and his wife should not be arrested.

