Robert Vadra

Delhi court grants interim protection from arrest to Robert Vadra's alleged aide Manoj Arora in a money laundering case

The court also directed Arora to join the investigation.

Delhi court grants interim protection from arrest to Robert Vadra&#039;s alleged aide Manoj Arora in a money laundering case

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to Manoj Arora, an alleged close aide of Robert Vadra, in a money laundering case. 

The court further directed Arora to join the investigation.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds. The property, located at 12, Bryanston Square, is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had moved the Delhi court seeking issuance of an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Manoj Arora.

In his anticipatory bail plea, Arora alleged that the ED was forcing him to "falsely implicate" his employer Robert Vadra in a money laundering case.

"I am being harassed just because I am close to Robert Vadra," said Arora.

In its plea, the ED claimed that Arora arranged funds for Vadra`s undeclared assets overseas. It further alleged that the proceeds of crime used to channelise funds from the UAE. The ED also sought a red corner notice to prevent Arora from fleeing India.

