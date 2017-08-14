Delhi court sends four Kashmiri separatists to judicial custody

New Delhi: A court here on Monday sent four Kashmiri separatists, arrested on charges of receiving funds from Pakistan to sponsor terror activities and stone-pelting in Jammu and Kashmir, to 14-day judicial custody.

During the in-camera proceedings, Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma send Nayeem Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal and Bashir Ahmad Bhat alias Peer Saifullah to judicial custody till August 28.

They were presented before the court after the expiry of their 10-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody.

On July 24, the NIA arrested them on charges of criminal conspiracy and waging war against India.

Altaf Ahmad Shah is the son-in-law of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who advocates Jammu and Kashmir`s merger with Pakistan. Islam is a close aide of Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Ayaz Akbar is the spokesperson for the Geelani-led Hurriyat.