Delhi court to hear defamation plea filed by NSA Ajit Doval's son on January 30

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court has taken cognizance of the criminal defamation complaint filed by Vivek Doval, son of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in connection with a 'defamatory article' published in news magazine Caravan. The Delhi court has posted the matter for hearing on January 30 when the statements of the witnesses will be recording.

Apart from Doval, the other two witnesses are his friend Nikhil Kapoor and business partner Amit Sharma.

Doval had moved court against the magazine, the author of the article Kaushal Shroff and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. He had filed a complaint over the publication of the alleged defamatory article, which claimed that he was running a hedge fund in Cayman Islands. As per the report, the hedge fund was registered just 13 days after the demonetisation announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016.

The report in the magazine was titled ‘The D-Companies’, which is usually associated with the network of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The same has also been linked with the business of Ajit Doval’s elder son Shaurya Doval, who is a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and heads the think tank India Foundation, which is considered close to the Modi government.

On the third allegation that he indulged in business in Cayman Island despite his father Ajit Doval himself mentioning in a report on black money in 2011 that the island was a tax haven, Vivek said that though the place “was named a tax haven, there was no black money involved in his business”. He added, “You can’t compare an apple with an orange”.

Investment of as much as Rs 8,300 crore was made in foreign direct investment (FDI) through Cayman Islands in 2017 and it was alleged that the payment was routed through GNY Asia. Responding to this allegation, Vivek said, “GNY Asia fund started with Rs 77 crore, of which Rs 15 crore was invested in India. But later, our FPI licence was cancelled because SEBI norms required at least 25 investors for the same. Therefore, our India operations ended in August 2017, and later we suffered major losses because of the trade war between China and US. The allegations made by the Congress are false.”