Delhi deadlock: Rahul Gandhi slams Arvind Kejriwal, accuses PM Narendra Modi of ignoring 'anarchy'

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the BJP for their protests leading to a stalemate in the city, while accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring the crisis. "Delhi CM, sitting in Dharna at LG office. BJP sitting in dharna at CM residence. Delhi bureaucrats addressing press conferences. PM turns a blind eye to the anarchy, rather nudges chaos and disorder. People of Delhi are the victims, as this drama plays out," he tweeted.
Kejriwal on Monday continued his sit-in protest at the Lt Governor's residence, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "give a green signal" to the IAS officers to end their strike. He, along with his colleagues, have been at Anil Baijal's office since June 13. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is also demanding approval of the doorstep ration delivery scheme.
The BJP on Monday also continued its counter-protest against Kejriwal's stir.
Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who has been on hunger strike since June 13 at the LG's office, was on Monday taken to hospital after his health deteriorated, a day after his colleague Satyendar Jain was hospitalised. Sisodia was rushed to the LNJP hospital around 3 pm after the ketone level in his urine rose sharply and his sugar level slumped, a senior doctor told PTI. Kejriwal also tweeted about his deputy's hospitalisation.
Health Minister Jain was on Sunday night hospitalised after his condition had deteriorated. He was taken to the LNJP Hospital where his condition is stable, doctors said on Monday. On Saturday, a team of doctors had examined Sisodia and Jain. Jain went on an indefinite fast at the LG's office on Tuesday.
On the other hand, Kejriwal had on Sunday assured the IAS officers that he would ensure their safety saying they were part of his family and sought to break the four-month-long impasse between the AAP dispensation and the officers over an alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash on the intervening night of February 19-20.
The statement had come hours after the Delhi IAS officers' association had expressed concern over the safety of officers, asking the Delhi government not to "use bureaucrats for political gains".
It had also said that the AAP dispensation needs to "change its attitude". The association had alleged that "misinformation" was being given and "a false campaign" was being run by the Kejriwal government to "malign" the IAS officers that they are on "strike".
The Delhi CM has blamed the PMO for orchestrating the strike.
On Sunday, he had posted another tweet requesting PM Modi to ask IAS officers to call off their 'strike'.
At an unusual press conference, representatives of the IAS AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) Association had further said that they were "totally in an abnormal situation" where they are "targeted and victimised". They had asserted that the officers were "apolitical and neutral" and their job is just to implement the policies of the government.
Revenue Secretary Manisha Saxena, along with Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi, South Delhi District Magistrate Amjad Tak and Directorate of Information and Publicity Secretary Jaydev Sarangi had held the press conference and maintained that officers were not working at the behest of anyone.
