close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

»
﻿

Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, NCR

Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 22:46
Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, NCR

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi, NCR were left in shock after earthquake jolted Delhi, NCR region on Monday night.

Reportedly, the earthquake was felt around 10:35 PM.

(More details awaited)

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 22:43

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.