हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi rape

Delhi: 'Friend' rape teen girl in park on pretext of talking privately

A 15-year-old girl was raped by her male friend after he took her into a dark, deserted park on the pretext of talking to her privately, police said on Saturday adding that the accused has been arrested.

Delhi: &#039;Friend&#039; rape teen girl in park on pretext of talking privately
Representational Image

New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl was raped by her male friend after he took her into a dark, deserted park on the pretext of talking to her privately, police said on Saturday adding that the accused has been arrested.

Police said the incident occurred in east Delhi on Friday evening when the accused identified as Chand Alam, 19, a resident of New Seemapuri, called the victim to the park. 

"During the investigation, it was found that the accused took the victim into the park to roam and talk privately. Taking advantage of darkness, he forced himself on her and sexually assaulted here," a senior police officer said.

The victim and her parents later filed a complaint against Chand Alam, who was arrested from his residence later in the night and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, the officer added.

Tags:
Delhi rapeStudent rape DelhiDelhi PoliceEast Delhi rape

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close