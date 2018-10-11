हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Delhi: Girl's body found in Paharganj's hotel, 8 rescued from another inn

Body of a girl has been found in a hotel in Delhi's Paharganj area on Thursday. 

Representational Image

The girl checked in with a man, who is now absconding, news agency ANI reported.

The police have registered a case and are investigations to find the man is on.

In another incident at Paharganj, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) rescued eight Nepali girls from another hotel.

According to reports, the girls were going to be trafficked to Gulf countries.

Acting on a tip-off by NGO KI Nepal, DCW rescued the girls from Hotel Omaxe Deluxe. 

DWC chief Swati Maliwal was present during the raid along with officials and Delhi police. 

The girls, all aged above 20, have now been sent to a stay home provided by an NGO associated with Nepal Embassy.

"Passports of some were taken away and after having waited for several days in the hotel, they started getting concerned to go back to Nepal but had no means to do so," the Commission said. 

(With Agency Inputs)

