Delhi government reserves 50 per cent beds for Delhiites at GB Pant Hospital

NEW DELHI: Residents of Delhi will be getting 50 per cent reservation for beds at the GB Pant hospital in the city. The decision has been taken with a view to provide timely and best available treatment for patients belong to Delhi.

As per the Delhi government order, the patients should be: "1. A resident of Delhi; 2. should have been referred by another Delhi govt hospital; 3. admission should be required for specialised treatment or for planned surgeries."

#Delhi Government reserves 50% beds for Delhiites at GB Pant Hospital pic.twitter.com/jr2YbhsBgs — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2017

GB Pant hospital is the flagship super speciality hospital of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The foundation stone of Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital was laid in October 1961 and was commissioned by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on April 30, 1964, according to the website of the hospital.

"From a very humble beginning with 229 beds, it has expanded to currently over 700 beds (714 beds). Today, it is an internationally recognised tertiary care institution for heart, brain and gastrointestinal and psychiatric disorders. It offers super specialty treatment to about 3 lakh patients in the OPD and almost 15,000 patients in general and private wards every year" the hospital states.