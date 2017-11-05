Delhi govt's crackdown on hoarders as tomato, onion prices soar

NEW DELHI: In the wake of soaring prices of onions and tomatoes in the national capital and across the nation, the Delhi government on Saturday asked the food and civil supplies commissioner to act against the hoarding.

A statement released by the government says, "Steady and continuous rise in prices of tomato and onion without any plausible reason indicates the possibility of hoarding of these commodities."

As per the official data, retail onion prices are ruling as high as Rs. 51 per kg and those of tomato at Rs. 80 in the national capital.

At Mother Dairy outlets, onion is being sold at Rs. 47 per kg and tomato Rs. 70. However, all India average retail price of onion is Rs. 33 and tomato Rs. 45, showed the official data.

Food and Supply Minister Imran Hussain reviewed the issue of price hike of onion and tomato at a meeting with department officers in Delhi.

The statement further stated that Hussain has directed his department to carry out 'intense inspections' of wholesale markets such as Azadpur Mandi, Okhla Mandi, Ghazipur Mandi and Keshopur Mandi. The minister also directed inspection of retail markets in different parts of Delhi.

The teams have also been ordered to conduct surprise visits to different city markets early in the morning, as food items reach wholesale markets at night and are sold to retail markets around 3 am.

"The minister expressed his concern regarding rising prices of tomato and onion. He directed the officers to take effective action against hoarders, black-marketers, etc.," the statement read further.

Earlier, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had termed the rise in onion and tomato prices as “seasonal factor”, saying the situation will normalise in a week or so on improved supplies of the fresh crop.

"Onion prices are under pressure because of 25 percent reduction in the area covered under the early Kharif crop of onion. But the Kharif and late Kharif crop acreage is better and production is expected to be good," he said.

Paswan also added that now, both early Kharif and Kharif crop of onion is arriving in the 'mandis' while the late Kharif crop will begin from January which will result in improvement of the quantity of arrival in coming days.

With regard to tomato, a senior consumer affairs ministry official said the prices of tomato have firmed up in the national capital and other parts because of supply disruption owing to rains in Karnataka, one of the leading producers.

Farmers in Karnataka have not been able to harvest and transport the vegetable because of rains. However, the supply and price situation is likely to improve in the next 10-15 days, he had added.