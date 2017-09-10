close
Delhi govt orders magisterial inquiry into alleged rape of five-year-old girl, CM Kejriwal terms the incident 'shameful'

The Delhi government on Sunday ordered a magisterial probe into the alleged rape case of a five-year-old girl at Tagore Public School in Gandhi Nagar area of Shahdara. The report will be submitted within three days.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 15:16
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday ordered a magisterial probe into the alleged rape case of a five-year-old girl at Tagore Public School in Gandhi Nagar area of Shahdara. The report will be submitted within three days.

Reacting to the incident, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said,"Shameful. Won’t be tolerated. Police doing its job. Ordered magisterial enquiry. Will develop protocol 4 all schools 2 ensure children safety."

The five-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a peon inside a classroom in the school premises yesterday.  The accused, identified as Vikas, 40, who was absconding after the incident, has been arrested.

Earlier while talking to ANI, the victim's  father said, "The girl returned home in a very critical condition and told her mother about the horrific incident. The mother of the girl then informed me and we rushed her to the hospital. After the doctors observing her, they informed me to call the police and to file an FIR in this matter. I'm glad that the police have arrested the accused and would want strict action against him. The school has not yet taken any action on this matter."

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

Arvind KejriwalMagisterial probeDelhirapeTagore Public School

