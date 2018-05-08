Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad schools closed on Tuesday after IMD issues thunderstorm

NEW DELHI: Following the thunderstorm and heavy rains warning by the India Meteorological Department (IMD, schools in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) were closed on Tuesday. A high-intensity dust storm hit the national capital, Gurgaon and Noida on late Monday night, prompting authorities to issue advisory.

On Monday, the Delhi government had decided to close all evening schools on Tuesday following the weather warnings. Haryana had already announced school holidays for the first two days of the week. All schools in Ghaziabad district were also shut down. Later in the evening, schools in Noida and Gurgaon regions were also declared closed. Several parents received messages via email and SMS in the evening and late night informing about the same.

"Other schools are also advised to not hold outdoor activities/extra-curricular activities during the above said time period (from 3 PM to 7 PM)," a circular from Delhi government on Monday stated.

According to the IMD, thunderstorm accompanied with light rain and gusty winds would occur in Delhi and adjoining NCR including Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar Gurugram, Bagpat, Meerut and Ghaziabad.

“Till tomorrow there`s a possibility of a dust storm and thunderstorm in Delhi," IMD official, Devendra Pradhan told ANI.

The Delhi government and Delhi traffic police have also issued directives following the alert. The government also issued a list of "dos and don'ts" to deal with any such possible situation.

In the list, the government has advised citizens to try to stay indoors and staff off verandas and keep a watch on local weather updates and warnings.

The government also asked people to ensure that children and animals are inside and unplug unnecessary electrical appliances.

The advisory also asked citizens to avoid taking a bath or shower or leave water running for any purpose.

"This is because lightening can travel along pipes. Keep away from doors, windows, fire places, stoves, bath-tubs, or any other electrical charge conductors," the advisory stated.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds, is very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh tomorrow.

At least 124 people were killed and more than 300 others injured in five states due to dust storms, thunderstorms and lightning last week.

With agency inputs