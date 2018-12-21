Delhi HC dismisses petition challenging eviction notice to Herald House

New Delhi: A petition filed by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) against the government's eviction notice to Herald House was dismissed by the Delhi High Court on Friday. The court proceeded to grant two weeks for Herald House to be vacated.

AJL, which owns National Herald, had approached the Delhi HC last month against the October 30 government order which cancelled the lease. The Centre and Land and Development Office (L&DO) had said in their order that no press has been functioning in the premises for at least past 10 years and it was being used only for commercial purposes in violation of the lease deed.

AJL had denied the allegations in the petition filed in the high court. On behalf of AJL, Abhishek Manu Singhvi had countered by alleging that eviction process had been initiated while the matter was still in court.

However, Justice Sunil Gaur rejected the contentions of the AJL challenging the Centre's October 30 order ending its 56-year-old lease. The High Court said AJL will have to vacate the premises at ITO here within two weeks after which proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971 would be initiated. The court had reserved its decision on AJL's plea on November 22.



(With PTI inputs)