Delhi HC dismisses PIL asking NCW to inquire about #MeToo cases on social media

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL filed which sought the National Commission for Women (NCW) and Centre to take suo moto action against sexual assualt and harassment cases under #MeToo movement on the social media.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao said, ", "We are not inclined to entertain it. Please don't waste our time. Let the affected individual come. Dismissed."

The petetion was field by lawyer Joginder Kumar Sukhija who said that the NCW failed to perform its duty to enquire the matter under #MeToo movement. Sukhija filed his petition saying that the NCW and the Ministry of Women and Child Development should take suo moto notice harrasment cases.

Earlier, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has asked the NCW to probe expeditiously all complaints of sexual harassment received by them under #MeToo movement.

"I have asked NCW to probe expeditiously each and every complaint of sexual harassments of women at workplace," Gandhi told reporters.

Meanwhile, in the wake of many women coming forward with complaints of their sexual harassments at workplace under the #MeToo campaign, the NCW had created a dedicated email ID to receive their complaints.

"The Commission urges women, who have come forward on social media and other platforms about their alleged harassments, to send their formal written complaints to ncw.Metoo@gmail.Com," the NCW said in a statement.