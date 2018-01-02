Delhi HC puts stay on jail term, fine for Madhu Koda in coal scam case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed a special CBI court order which awarded three-year jail term to former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda in a coal block allocation scam case.

The court also put a stay on the fine imposed on Koda by the lower court till the next date of hearing.

Koda was sentenced to three years in jail and a fine of Rs 25 lakh was imposed on him by the special CBI court.

The court also granted two months statutory interim bail to Madhu Koda and three others for appealing to the High Court.

The CBI had initially sought the maximum sentence of seven-years jail term against Koda and others convicted in the Jharkhand coal scam. Former coal secretary H C Gupta, former Jharkhand chief secretary Ashok Kumar Basu, Koda's close aide Vijay Joshi, along with the company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL) were also held guilty of corruption and criminal conspiracy.

Koda and others were found guilty of allocating Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to Kolkata-based private company VISUL.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar pronounced the order.

"They are criminals holding the office. It’s a classic case of corruption involving high public servants," the CBI told the court.

The eight accused persons were earlier granted bail by the court after they had appeared before it in pursuance to the summons issued against them.

