Delhi HC reprimands Honeypreet, says surrendering is 'easiest way out'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's 'daughter' Honeypreet Insan 's anticipatory bail plea.

Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal advised Honeypreet to surrender saying, the "easiest way out" for her would be to surrender.

Honeypreet is wanted by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence following conviction of the Dera chief.

The Haryana Police has opposed Honeypreet's plea in the HC terming it as 'forum shopping'.

Ram Rahim adopted Honeypreet in 2009. Gupta claimed he married Honeypreet in 1999 on the direction of the Dera chief before filing for divorce in 2011.

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s “adopted” daughter Honeypreet tops the list of 43 persons ‘wanted’ by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence that followed Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction.

Earlier, a lookout notice was issued against Honeypreet Insan and Dera spokesman Aditya Insan, whose name also figures in the ‘wanted’ list.

Police had said they had received several photos and videos so far, out of which 43 persons were identified and their photos uploaded in connection with the incidents of violence in Panchkula, which left 35 dead. Six persons also died in incidents of violence in Sirsa.

'Honeypreet Insan had illicit relations with Dera chief'

Dera chief's "adopted daughter" Honeypreet's ex-husband Vishwas Gupta on Friday accused them of having illicit relations and said their father-daughter relationship was a sham to fool followers and others.

Honeypreet Insan's former husband Vishwas Gupta has claimed that she never slept with him and every night she was with the Dera chief.

While accusing Honeypreet and Gurmeet of having illicit relations, Gupta said their father-daughter relationship was a sham to fool followers and others.

Revealing about his ex-wife and Gurmeet's illicit relationship, Gupta claimed that he saw Ram Rahim and Honeypreet in a compromising position in the Dera chief's "gufa" or private accommodation on the sprawling campus near Sirsa town in Haryana.

"The baba threatened to get me and my family eliminated if I uttered anything about what I had seen. My life was ruined," said Gupta, who has since remarried.

Gupta alleged death threat from the Dera chief, who was on August 28 sent to 20 years of imprisonment by a Panchkula CBI court for the rape of two female followers.