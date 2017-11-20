Delhi HC to hear BJP leader Mukul Roy's plea seeking probe into 'phone tapping'

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday will hear the plea of West Bengal politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy, who has sought an investigation into his phones being allegedly tapped.

The former Trinamool Congress MP and alleged that while he was in West Bengal, he always found that the local police were monitoring his movements.

Roy has accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) in this regard. On November 17, Roy alleged that his phones are being tapped and moved the Delhi High Court demanding an investigation into the matter.

The plea also sought directions to Roy's telecom service providers -- MTNL and Vodafone, to produce before the court orders, if any, issued by the Centre or the state government to intercept telegraphic messages originating from or received by the leader or any of his relatives.

Advocate Kumar Dushyant Singh, who filed the petition on behalf of Roy, said the CBI should be asked to investigate the "interception of telegraphic messages originating from or received by the petitioner or any of his relatives".

Singh said in case any such order was issued, the court should direct the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to investigate any violation of the 'License Agreement for Unified License' by Roy's mobile service providers.

Reportedly, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo, had also recently alleged that mobile phones of few political leaders were being tapped in West Bengal.

A former confidante of Mamata Banerjee, Roy joined the BJP on November 3.Roy had accused the West Bengal Chief Minister of indulging in `minority politics` in the state.