Delhi HC to hear plea against Farooq Abdullah over 'PoK belongs to Pakistan' remarks

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court will on Tuesday hear a PIL seeking action against National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for his controversial remarks on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Ours is a landlocked state between three nuclear countries including India, Pakistan and China. I, therefore, believe Azadi is not possible nor workable. The part of the state under Pakistan belongs to them as our part belongs to India," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had said in Srinagar.

Abdullah had said talks of an independent Kashmir were "wrong" as the landlocked valley was surrounded by three nuclear powers -- China, Pakistan and India.

He had also claimed that PoK belonged to Pakistan and that "this will not change", no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fought against each other.

The remarks had kicked up storm with the BJP and its NDA allies reacting sharply against it.

The PIL was filed by Delhi-based social activist Maulana Ansar Raza on November 17. He has sought "immediate investigation" and "arrest" of the Srinagar MP alleging that he favoured Pakistan and insulted India.

The plea alleged that Abdullah "always makes such controversial remarks and statements by which the nation and its people feel ashamed of such persons being Indian citizens".

Social activist Sukesh Khajuria also filed a complaint with District Magistrate against Abdullah and sought action against him under section 196 of CrPC, which deals with offences against the State and for criminal conspiracy to commit such offence.

A Bihar court on November 13 had ordered filing of an FIR against the National Conference supremo on charges of treason for his comments on PoK.

His statement had come days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had rejected the idea of an "independent Kashmir", saying it was not based on "reality".

India maintains that the PoK was invaded by Pakistan in 1947.On February 22, 1994, the Indian Parliament passed a unanimous resolution that demanded "Pakistan must vacate the areas of the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir, which they have occupied through aggression; and resolves that all attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of India will be met resolutely."