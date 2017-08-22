close
Delhi HC to hear plea seeking ban on Blue Whale game

The Delhi High Court will on Tuesday hear a plea seeking ban on Blue Whale Challenge game.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 09:26
Delhi HC to hear plea seeking ban on Blue Whale game
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will on Tuesday hear a plea seeking ban on Blue Whale Challenge game.

Earlier on August 17, the high court admitted to hear the plea seeking ban on the infamous online game, which has led to the suicide of a number of children in India and abroad.

The high court expressed concern over children allegedly committing suicide while playing the online game

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was moved in the high court seeking directions to internet companies like Google, Facebook and Yahoo to take down the links of the Blue Whale Challenge game.

In the petition, it was also submitted that more than six children across India in the age group of 12-19 years have taken their lives playing this game within a span of two weeks.

The deadly online challenges players for over 50 days, wherein demanding them to complete tasks given by an anonymous controller.

The game firstly asks the player to draw a whale on a piece of paper, then carve a whale figure on their body, and then gives other tasks such as watching horror movies alone etc. The tasks include the final challenge to commit suicide. 

