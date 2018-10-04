हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana

Delhi High Court asks Haryana about status report on repairs of old canal

The Delhi High court on Thursday enquired the status of repair works on the old Delhi Sub Branch Canal (DSBC) from Haryana Government.

Delhi High Court asks Haryana about status report on repairs of old canal
File image

The Delhi High court on Thursday enquired the status of repair works on the old Delhi Sub Branch Canal (DSBC) from Haryana Government.

The next date of hearing is on November 12. A bench comprising of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao asked the state government to submit a report before the next hearing.

The court's direction came after petitioner advocate SB Tripathi told the court that the repair work was getting delayed. The delay was in turn affecting the Delhi's water supply, especially in Dwarka. 

The DSBC carries water to the national capital besides the Munak canal.

The Haryana government had earlier on May 24 told the court that the work is expected to be completed in four months. The Haryana government said that it has floated tenders for the repair works and that they would be opened in June. 

Prior to that, the court had on May 10 pulled up the Haryana government for not issuing any tender for repairing the old sub-branch canal, despite payment of Rs 28.16 crore to it by the Delhi Jal Board for the work.

The court was also displeased with the fact that Haryana had till then not encashed the cheques sent in March.

The high court on March 13 had directed Haryana and Delhi governments to take steps to immediately carry out repair works on DSBC, saying any delay in commencing the work would lead to wastage of water, would be really needed by the national capital.

The court was hearing a PIL moved by Tripathi who has said that the population in Delhi was increasing each day but the raw water available was the same or even decreasing.

Tripathi has also filed an application for concrete lining of DSBC, similar to the Munak canal, claiming that due to seepage in the older canal, 50 per cent of the 330 cusec water released into it by Haryana is lost. The plea has claimed that the wastage can be brought down to 5 per cent by concrete lining.

The bench had earlier asked the Haryana government to ensure it releases the entire quantity of water required as per the undertaking given to the court.

Haryana has to release 719 cusecs of water per day into Munak canal and 330 cusecs per day in DSBC, according to the undertaking and earlier court orders. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags:
HaryanaDelhiCanalWaterDelhi High Court

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close